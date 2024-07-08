Niraamaya Life onboards Ashwani Gandhi as its CEO

"I'm thrilled to join the Niraamaya family, a well-established and strong brand with a prominent position in the global market in the wellness segment. Our move into the direct-to-consumer space is a natural progression, and I am eager to lead this transformative journey. By expanding our offerings and innovating across all verticals, including the introduction of the ‘Niraamaya Life’ D2C App, we are looking to further enhance and elevate the wellness experience for our patrons worldwide, creating an ecosystem that nurtures health and well-being" says Ashwani Gandhi.