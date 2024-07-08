Niraamaya Life onboards Ashwani Gandhi as its CEO

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Niraamaya Life, a global digital-first, Indian wellness brand, announces Ashwani Gandhi's appointment as the new chief executive officer. With over eighteen years of experience, he brings a strong background in the digital space, having worked with globally renowned brands such as Pfizer, Paras Pharma (Reckitt Benckiser), Himalaya as well as global start up Believe Pte. He is also an alumnus of IIM Lucknow & holds multiple management degrees from prestigious institutes.
Ashwani Gandhi will lead the three business verticals - Retreats, D2C, and Products verticals, aiming at transforming Niraamaya Life into a digitally native wellness platform. He plans to enhance retreats with personalised wellness programs, expand D2C reach through innovative e-commerce strategies, and introduce new wellness products driven by product innovation. Central to this initiative is the 'Niraamaya Life' Wellness App, offering services like Yoga, Ayurveda, Sleep Management, and Mindfulness to promote overall health and tranquillity.
"I'm thrilled to join the Niraamaya family, a well-established and strong brand with a prominent position in the global market in the wellness segment. Our move into the direct-to-consumer space is a natural progression, and I am eager to lead this transformative journey. By expanding our offerings and innovating across all verticals, including the introduction of the ‘Niraamaya Life’ D2C App, we are looking to further enhance and elevate the wellness experience for our patrons worldwide, creating an ecosystem that nurtures health and well-being" says Ashwani Gandhi.
In its ongoing pursuit of excellence, Niraamaya Life is set to unveil its own line of consumer products, reaffirming its steadfast commitment to luxury wellness.