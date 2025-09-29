Niranjan Singh appointed as Head of Media at Monks India

Monks, the digital-first unitary brand of S4Capital plc, has appointed Niranjan Singh as Head of Media for India, effective immediately.

In this role, Singh will lead Monks’ media practice in India, focusing on data-led innovation and integrated strategies to drive performance. He will work with Ketan Desai, managing director of Monks India, and Sandipan Bhattacharyya, India head - creative, as the company expands its end-to-end digital marketing capabilities in the region.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Niranjan to the team,” said Fay Denis du Peage, SVP Media, Monks APAC. “His experience and leadership will bring immense value as we strengthen our media capabilities in India and across the region, helping our clients unlock new growth through data, technology, and innovation.”

With over 18 years of experience across India and Southeast Asia, Singh has led media consulting, strategy, and transformation for brands such as P&G, FrieslandCampina, Colgate-Palmolive, GSK, LEGO, Amazon Prime Video, NIVEA, Mercedes-Benz, Kraft Heinz, and Electrolux. He previously held leadership positions at GroupM in India, Vietnam, and Indonesia, and most recently served as head of media for LEGO APAC and Amazon Prime Video SEA at IPG Initiative.

“I’m excited to join Monks, the world’s leading AI agency. The opportunity in India is to harness AI not just as a tool for efficiency, but as a catalyst for growth. I’m excited to work with our team at Monks to build next-gen media solutions that blend AI-driven precision with human creativity,” said Niranjan Singh, head of media, Monks India.

“India is a critical growth market for Monks, with its scale, digital dynamism, and appetite for innovation,” said Ketan Desai, managing director of Monks India. “Niranjan’s expertise across India and Southeast Asia, along with his proven ability to drive transformation for global brands, makes him an ideal leader to strengthen our media practice in the region.”

Monks is deepening its investment in India and across APAC, combining content, data, digital media, production, and technology to deliver marketing solutions aimed at both immediate impact and long-term growth.