Nirupam Sahay, Ex-President & CEO, Philips Lighting joins Surya Roshni as Executive Director & CEO

Surya Roshni has appointed Nirupam Sahay as the executive director & CEO of Lighting. Nirupam has over 26 years of experience, in Philips Lighting, GE Capital-SBI Card, Whirlpool, and Asian Paints. His last role was as senior vice president & Global Business Leader, Consumer Lamps in Philips Lighting, and before that he was President & CEO, Philips Lighting, Indian Sub-continent. He is also a past President of ELCOMA (the Lighting industry body in India).
Nirupam graduated in Economics Honours from St. Stephen's College, Delhi. He has done his MBA from NMIMS, Mumbai, and completed an Advanced Management Program at The Wharton School.
Speaking about the appointment, Raju Bista, managing director, Surya Roshni said “Nirupam comes to Surya Roshni with a wealth of experience in Indian and global markets, and has built very strong businesses, brands, and teams in his earlier roles. I am confident that he will take the Lighting, Fans and Home Appliances businesses of Surya Roshni to greater heights”.
Nirupam added, ”Surya is a very powerful and trusted brand. I am very excited to be back in India, and to have the opportunity to work with the strong Surya team to grow the business”