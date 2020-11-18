Nirupam Sahay, Ex-President & CEO, Philips Lighting joins Surya Roshni as Executive Director & CEO

Surya Roshni has appointed Nirupam Sahay as the executive director & CEO of Lighting. Nirupam has over 26 years of experience, in Philips Lighting, GE Capital-SBI Card, Whirlpool, and Asian Paints. His last role was as senior vice president & Global Business Leader, Consumer Lamps in Philips Lighting, and before that he was President & CEO, Philips Lighting, Indian Sub-continent. He is also a past President of ELCOMA (the Lighting industry body in India).