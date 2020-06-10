Nisaba Godrej to take over as MD and CEO of Godrej Consumer Products

Vivek Gambhir, GCPL’s current managing director and CEO, has resigned for personal reasons and will step down on June 30.
Godrej Consumer Products Limited (GCPL) today announced changes to its leadership team, effective July 1, 2020. Nisaba Godrej, currently the Executive Chairperson of the company, will take on the additional role of Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Vivek Gambhir, GCPL’s current Managing Director and CEO, has resigned for personal reasons and will step down as Managing Director and CEO on June 30, 2020.
Gambhir has been working with Godrej for over a decade. Commenting on the changes, Nisaba Godrej said “Humanity is going through difficult times right now and GCPL is committed to doing whatever is necessary to serve its stakeholders and community. I look forward to working closely with our team to drive our company ahead with clarity, hard work and a strong sense of purpose, to emerge stronger on the other side. I also want to take this opportunity to thank Vivek for his many contributions to Godrej over the past 11 years. We wish him much success, health and happiness for the future.”
In a press note Gambhir mentioned that he is stepping down to spend more time with family in the wake of health problems he has been having. "Over the last decade, GCPL has transformed into a leading emerging markets home and personal care company, with ambitious aspirations. I am grateful that I had the opportunity to lead such a fantastic team. I have partnered closely with Nisa over many years, and she been a key architect of GCPL’s growth journey. She has also been an amazing friend. I am sure that under her inspiring and authentic leadership, GCPL will achieve even greater success.”