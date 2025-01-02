Nishant Pitti resigns as EaseMyTrip CEO; Rikant Pittie takes charge

Nishant Pitti, co-founder and promoter of Easy Trip Planners, has stepped down as chief executive officer (CEO) after divesting a 1.4% stake in the company, citing personal reasons. Pitti mentioned this in his resignation letter, which was included in the company's stock exchange filing, “I, Nishant Piiti, Chairman and CEO of Easy Trip Planners, hereby tender my resignation from the position of CEO due to personal reasons with effect from January 01, 2025. Kindly accept this resignation and relieve me from being the CEO of the company and acknowledge the receipt of this resignation”.

Rikant Pittie has been named as the new CEO and co-founder, with the appointment taking effect from January 1, 2025. In his new role, Pittie will lead the company’s strategic initiatives, drive innovation, and enhance customer experiences to further strengthen EaseMyTrip’s position in the industry.

Reports suggest Nishant Pitti may sell his remaining 14.21% stake in the company via a block deal, estimated at Rs 780 crore. Pittie co-founded EaseMyTrip in 2008.

Speaking on his appointment, Rikant Pittie, CEO and co-founder at EaseMyTrip said, “The travel industry is at a transformative juncture where technology and personalisation are redefining how people explore the world. At EaseMyTrip, our mission goes beyond simply offering an enhanced travel experience. It is about setting new benchmarks. We are dedicated to pioneering innovative solutions that empower travellers globally. I am both honoured and thrilled to take on this role and look forward to continuing the company’s journey.”