Nishit Vora moves on from Future Group India

He was working as Lead - Digital Marketing.

Future Group's digital marketing head, Nishit Vora has quit. He worked with the group for more than 3 years as digital marketing lead and was also the vice president, digital of Think9 Consumer Technologies - the group's house of brands. As digital marketing lead, Vora was driving P&L and content for various retail, fashion, FMCG and Home Furniture/Decor businesses through digital marketing efforts. He posted about this update on his LinkedIn profile.

A marketing and advertising professional with more than 12 years of diverse experience, Vora has pursued (B.E Electronics) background, his advertising career started with traditional media buying & planning at a legacy agency. In the past, he has also worked with FoxyMoron, Rohit Shetty Productions, KarmYog Education Network and FCB Ulka.

