Nishit Vora moves on from Future Group India

Future Group's digital marketing head, Nishit Vora has quit. He worked with the group for more than 3 years as digital marketing lead and was also the vice president, digital of Think9 Consumer Technologies - the group's house of brands. As digital marketing lead, Vora was driving P&L and content for various retail, fashion, FMCG and Home Furniture/Decor businesses through digital marketing efforts. He posted about this update on his LinkedIn profile.