Nissan announces appointment of new leadership team

Nissan Motor Co. has announced a new leadership team effective January 1, as part of its turnaround plan to restructure operations for efficiency. The appointments follow the December 1 appointment of a chief performance officer (CPO).

Nissan announced plans for additional management changes in April 2025 to establish a leaner, more agile structure capable of adapting swiftly to business environment shifts.

Stephen Ma, currently chief financial officer (CFO), is appointed as chairperson of the Management Committee for China. He will continue to report to Makoto Uchida, chief executive officer (CEO). With extensive experience and knowledge of China, along with his global leadership background, Ma will focus on shaping the future strategy for the region and enhancing local operations.

Jeremie Papin, currently chairperson of the Management Committee for Americas, is appointed as CFO. In this role, he will report to CEO Uchida. Prior to his current role, Papin amassed many years of experience in finance, strategy, and business development within Nissan and the Alliance. Papin also worked more than 10 years in investment banking focusing on the automotive sector.

Christian Meunier joins Nissan and is appointed as chairperson of the Management Committee for Americas. He will report to Guillaume Cartier, chief performance officer (CPO). Most recently, he served as the CEO for Jeep and was a member of the Executive Committee at Stellantis. Meunier returns to Nissan with a wealth of marketing and sales experience from his previous leadership roles in Nissan US, Canada, Brazil, and global INFINITI.

Asako Hoshino, currently serving as chief brand and customer officer (CBCO) and chairperson of the Management Committee for Japan/ASEAN, will retire from her role overseeing Japan/ASEAN operations. She will continue in her capacity as CBCO, where she will focus on enhancing brand and customer experience.

Shohei Yamazaki, currently serving as chairperson of the Management Committee for China, has been appointed as chairperson of the Management Committee for Japan/ASEAN. His experience will bring valuable insights to the Japan/ASEAN role to help further strengthen Nissan’s presence in the region. In this capacity, he will report directly to CPO Cartier.

Commenting on the changes Nissan president and CEO Makoto Uchida said: “These leadership appointments will bring the necessary experience and urgency to the countermeasures we are taking to get the company back on track. With the support of our leadership team, we will carefully execute our turnaround actions to secure sustainable profits while focusing on future growth."