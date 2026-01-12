Nissan expands Thierry Sabbagh’s role to include India operations

Nissan has announced a series of senior management changes in its Africa, Middle East, India, Europe and Oceania (AMIEO) region, designed to strengthen delivery of the Re:Nissan transformation plan and enhance operational efficiency, speed and customer focus.

Effective January 1, 2026, Thierry Sabbagh’s responsibilities have been expanded to include Nissan India, as he becomes Divisional Vice President and President, Middle East, KSA, CIS and India – Nissan and Infiniti. The expanded scope reflects Nissan’s focus on maintaining leadership continuity across established markets while strengthening governance, execution and growth momentum in India as a strategic priority within the AMIEO region.

Commenting on the announcement, Massimiliano Messina, Nissan AMIEO chairperson, said: “The Re:Nissan plan is about transformation and customer-centricity. By empowering regional leadership, we are creating a more agile organisation that can respond quickly to market dynamics and deliver competitive, compelling products. I am confident these changes will strengthen our performance and supercharge our progress in 2026 and I wish Thierry every success in his new role.”

Thierry Sabbagh, divisional vice president and president, middle east, KSA, CIS and India – Nissan and Infiniti, added: “I am honored to take on this expanded role at a pivotal time for Nissan. The Middle East and India are dynamic, fast-growing and continuously evolving markets, with significant opportunities ahead. I look forward to working closely with our talented teams and partners across the region to build on our strong foundations, accelerate growth and deliver meaningful value for our customers.”

Welcoming the appointment, Saurabh Vatsa, managing director, Nissan Motor India, said: “This is a significant moment for Nissan in India as we enter a new phase of growth. Having Thierry on board reinforces our confidence in the path ahead, and his experience and leadership will be instrumental in strengthening our market presence and delivering even greater value to our customers. This appointment further strengthens our leadership as we move from transformation to execution, with a clear focus on products, customers and sustainable growth.”