Nissan India appoints Mohan Wilson as Director Marketing

Rakesh Srivastava, MD, Nissan Motor India, commented “Sriram has been an asset for Nissan India with strong contribution towards successful launch of Big, Bold, Beautiful Nissan Magnite under Nissan Next with Nissan Magnite generating a tremendous customer response with over 1 lakh bookings and receipt of the Global Nissan President’s Award. We welcome Mohan Wilson to Nissan Motor India, his global exposure on premium cars would be key to build Nissan brand with focus on customer experience on Nissan NEXT transformation.”