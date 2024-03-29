Nissan promotes Lavanya Wadgaonkar to corporate VP and chief communications officer

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Wadgaonkar has 28 years of experience in strategic communications and previously led functions for Nissan Asia & Oceania.
Lavanya Wadgaonkar, currently vice president at Nissan Global Communications, will be promoted to corporate VP and chief communications officer.
In this role, she will oversee all of Nissan’s communications activities in Japan and globally, elevating trust and reputation at a critical juncture as Nissan launches The Arc, its new business plan to drive value and strengthen competitiveness.
She will also continue in her role as the global champion for DEI responsible for actively promoting a diverse, supportive, and inclusive workplace. She will report to Makoto Uchida, president and chief executive officer.
Wadgaonkar has over 28 years of international experience in strategic communications, public affairs, brand management, marketing, and sustainability. She previously led and developed the communications and external and government affairs functions for Nissan Asia & Oceania.
Prior to joining Nissan in 2012 in India, Wadgaonkar worked at printing company Lexmark, petrochemical conglomerate Reliance, and diversified power management company Eaton in various leadership roles in communications and marketing. Originally from Hyderabad in India, Dr Wadgaonkar holds a PhD, an MPhil, and a Masters degree from Osmania University.