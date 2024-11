Balaji Telefilms appoints Nitin Burman as group chief revenue officer.Prior to this role, Burman was working with aha as senior vice president and head of non subscription revenue. He took to LinkedIn to announce the same.

Advertisment

With over 13 years of experience, Burman began his career in 2010 at Citibank as manager of sales and distribution. He has since worked with leading organisations like Airtel, Jio, and Mirchi.