Nitin Guleria joins Mars as Head of Media

Mars has appointed Nitin Guleria as its new head of media. He announced the move in a LinkedIn post, saying, "I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Head of Media at Mars."

Guleria moves to Mars after a long stint at Samsung Electronics, where he spent over seven years. In his last role as deputy general manager, he worked across multiple media and marketing functions, contributing to brand building and consumer engagement.

With more than 12 years of experience in sectors including tech, FMCG, consumer electronics, mobile app marketing, travel, and non-profit organisations, Guleria is expected to bring strong expertise in media strategy and brand communication to his new role.

In his new capacity, he will lead Mars’ media initiatives and is set to strengthen the company’s approach to consumer engagement and brand visibility.