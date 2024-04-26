Nitin Yadav joins POCO India as lead PR

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Previously, Yadav was working as account director at Avian WE.
POCO India, a Chinese company specialised in smartphones, has onboarded Nitin Yadav as lead PR. The company shared the announcement on LinkedIn. Yadav was earlier serving as account director at Avian WE.
With over twelve years of experience, he specialises in crisis communications, CSR, internal and external communications, and community and after sales service for technology clients ranging from smartphones to B2B and startups.
He has previously worked with Oppo, Huawei Technologies India, Vivo Smartphones and Genesis BCW.