Niva Bupa Health Insurance names Nimish Agrawal as Director of Digital Business Unit & CMO

Niva Bupa Health Insurance names Nimish Agrawal as director of digital business unit and chief marketing officer (CMO).

He took to LinkedIn to announce the same.

Agrawal, who came on board at Niva Bupa in June 2021 as senior vice president– head of marketing and digital sales. He was elevated to executive vice president and CMO in May 2023. With his latest promotion, Agrawal will now lead both marketing and the Digital Business Unit, which the company identifies as a crucial area for future growth.