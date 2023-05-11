Nivea India announces appointments across Marketing And Sales Divisions

On the other hand, Ashish Joshi brings with him an overall experience of 16 years and started his Nivea India journey in 2016. During his tenure thus far, Ashish held senior sales assignments that involved leading multiple channels across the country while providing leadership to large, diverse & cross functional teams. He drove business agendas across the channels and led the digitization journey of the sales organization. His new responsibility as Sales Director is a testament to NIVEA’s philosophy of investing in home-gown talent and fostering an entrepreneurial spirit across the workforce.