NIVEA India announces Srikanth Iyer as Sales Director

In his new role, Srikanth will spearhead sales strategies, strengthen distribution networks, and enhance market presence.

afaqs! news bureau
NIVEA India announced the appointment of Srikanth Iyer  as its new sales director, effective December 13,  2024. With over 16 years of experience in general  management, sales leadership, and operations, Srikanth brings extensive expertise in driving growth,  innovation, and market expansion across the consumer goods and retail industries. 

As sales director at Kimberly-Clark India, Srikanth led route-to-market transformations, implemented alternate distribution models, and worked on product innovation. He built high-performing teams that drove growth and profitability in categories like personal care, baby care, wellness, and retail.

At NIVEA India, Srikanth will spearhead sales strategies, strengthen distribution networks, and enhance  market presence. His leadership will further reinforce NIVEA's standing as a trusted skincare brand in  the competitive Indian market. 

Commenting on the appointment, Geetika Mehta, managing director of NIVEA India, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Srikanth Iyer to our leadership team. With his strategic mindset and vast  expertise in sales, we are confident that he will lead NIVEA India to new heights. Srikanth’s ability to  build high-performing teams and deliver sustainable growth aligns perfectly with our vision for the brand.  His leadership will be pivotal as we continue to strengthen our consumer connections and drive market  expansion.” 

Srikanth Iyer added: “I am deeply honoured to join NIVEA India, a brand synonymous with trust and  excellence in skincare. NIVEA’s commitment to quality and innovation resonates with me, and I am  excited to contribute to its legacy by enhancing its distribution reach and market presence. I look forward  to working alongside a talented team to shape the next phase of NIVEA’s success in India." 

Srikanth’s career includes leadership roles at The Himalaya Wellness Company in Bangladesh, where  he led cross-functional teams to establish local manufacturing, boost market penetration, and achieve significant market share gain. He has also held senior roles at Mondelez and PepsiCo, excelling in  sales, customer marketing, and operations.

