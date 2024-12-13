NIVEA India announces Srikanth Iyer as Sales Director

NIVEA India announced the appointment of Srikanth Iyer as its new sales director, effective December 13, 2024. With over 16 years of experience in general management, sales leadership, and operations, Srikanth brings extensive expertise in driving growth, innovation, and market expansion across the consumer goods and retail industries.

Advertisment

As sales director at Kimberly-Clark India, Srikanth led route-to-market transformations, implemented alternate distribution models, and worked on product innovation. He built high-performing teams that drove growth and profitability in categories like personal care, baby care, wellness, and retail.

At NIVEA India, Srikanth will spearhead sales strategies, strengthen distribution networks, and enhance market presence. His leadership will further reinforce NIVEA's standing as a trusted skincare brand in the competitive Indian market.

Commenting on the appointment, Geetika Mehta, managing director of NIVEA India, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Srikanth Iyer to our leadership team. With his strategic mindset and vast expertise in sales, we are confident that he will lead NIVEA India to new heights. Srikanth’s ability to build high-performing teams and deliver sustainable growth aligns perfectly with our vision for the brand. His leadership will be pivotal as we continue to strengthen our consumer connections and drive market expansion.”

Srikanth Iyer added: “I am deeply honoured to join NIVEA India, a brand synonymous with trust and excellence in skincare. NIVEA’s commitment to quality and innovation resonates with me, and I am excited to contribute to its legacy by enhancing its distribution reach and market presence. I look forward to working alongside a talented team to shape the next phase of NIVEA’s success in India."

Srikanth’s career includes leadership roles at The Himalaya Wellness Company in Bangladesh, where he led cross-functional teams to establish local manufacturing, boost market penetration, and achieve significant market share gain. He has also held senior roles at Mondelez and PepsiCo, excelling in sales, customer marketing, and operations.