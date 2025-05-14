NIVEA India appoints Akshay Kawale as Business Unit Head – Derma

NIVEA India has announced the appointment of Akshay Kawale as the business unit head – derma, effective 3rd April 2025.

Akshay brings with him over 16 years of diverse experience across renowned organisations including Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Abbott, GSK, and L’Oréal. Most recently, he served as business head – Cosmetology at Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, where he played a role in building and scaling skincare-led business strategies. In his new role, Akshay will be responsible for leading the derma business unit for Eucerin in India.

Geetika Mehta, managing director, NIVEA India, commented, "We are delighted to welcome Akshay Kawale to the India leadership team. His deep understanding of the derma category, combined with his ability to drive business transformation, will be instrumental as we expand Eucerin’s footprint in India. His consumer-first approach and sharp strategic acumen are exactly what we need to power the next phase of our growth."

Speaking about his new role, Akshay Kawale shared, "I’m truly excited to be a part of Eucerin—a brand globally known for its dermatological expertise and trust. I look forward to contributing meaningfully to its growth in India, while staying true to the values that make the brand a pioneer in skincare science and care."