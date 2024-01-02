NIVEA India appoints Geetika Mehta as Managing Director

She was previously working with Hershey India as Managing Director.
NIVEA India has announced the appointment of Geetika Mehta as the new managing director. Geetika with a career in the FMCG sector, has a track record of developing small businesses as well as managing large-scale corporations across markets including South Asia, Thailand, Brazil and South Africa. Her extensive experience and strategic vision align seamlessly with NIVEA India’s objective of providing consumers with superior product quality in line with its care proposition.
Geetika has excelled in key leadership positions, managing cross-functional teams and contributing significantly to the success and profitability of brands she has been associated with. Her previous stints include managing director at Hershey India for 2.5 years and 18-year journey at Hindustan Unilever.
Commenting on her new role, Geetika Mehta added, “I am thrilled to join NIVEA India, a brand synonymous with trust and quality in skincare. As we navigate the ever-evolving skincare landscape, my focus will be on driving innovation, enhancing customer experiences, and further solidifying NIVEA's position as the skincare brand of choice for millions of Indians.”