NIVEA India appoints Shweta Dalal as its new marketing director

NIVEA India announced the appointment of Shweta Dalal as its new marketing director, effective 30th September 2024. Shweta brings 16 years of extensive expertise across leading global brands at Unilever and L'Oréal. In her previous role as global brand director for Lux - South Asia, Africa, and Global Bars, she played a key role in driving significant brand growth and innovation. Her experience spans creating and growing brands across South Asia, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Europe, and LATAM.

Advertisment

In her new role, Shweta will oversee NIVEA India's marketing strategy, with a focus on strengthening the brand's presence in the Indian market while ensuring alignment with NIVEA's global mission of providing superior skincare products.

Commenting on the appointment, Geetika Mehta, managing director of NIVEA India, said, "We are thrilled to welcome Shweta Dalal to our leadership team. Her impressive experience in brand building and marketing, along with her deep consumer insights across diverse markets, makes her the perfect leader for NIVEA India's marketing. Shweta's strategic vision and consumer-centric approach are exactly what we need to continue our growth in an ever-evolving market."

Shweta Dalal added, "I am excited to join NIVEA India, a brand trusted by millions for its excellence in skincare. I am passionate about cultivating a consumer centric culture that prioritises the needs and preferences of our consumers. I look forward to bringing my experience in brand growth and consumer understanding to help NIVEA continue its legacy of innovation and care. Together, we will ensure that NIVEA remains the preferred choice for Indian consumers, while staying aligned with the brand's global values."

Prior to joining NIVEA India, Shweta held leadership roles at Unilever and L'Oréal, where she led multi-market campaigns and introduced marketing strategies across regions.