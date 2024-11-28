Nivedita Basu joins as Vice President - Fiction at Dangal

In a significant development, Nivedita Basu has taken on the role of vice president - fiction (Hindi, Oriya, Bangla) at Dangal, owned by Enterr10 Television Network, marking her return to the General Entertainment Channel (GEC) space. She transitions from her position as senior vice president (Content) at Atrangii, Ullu, and Hari Om App, bringing with her a legacy of successful projects across television and OTT platforms. Her appointment is expected to usher in a fresh wave of creativity and strategic innovation as Dangal strengthens its position in the media and entertainment industry.

Renowned for her tenure at Balaji Telefilms, where she spearheaded iconic shows like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and Kasautii Zindagii Kay, among others, Basu boasts a repertoire of over 100 television shows. Her expertise in content creation, production management, and audience engagement positions her to play a pivotal role in shaping Dangal’s fiction portfolio and driving its growth in both regional and national markets.

Expressing her enthusiasm, Basu shared, "Joining Dangal is an exciting new chapter in my career. With its strong reputation and commitment to creating impactful content, I look forward to contributing to its continued success. Meeting Mr. Manish Singal, whose visionary leadership has made Dangal the number one Hindi GEC channel, has further fueled my excitement. I am thrilled to collaborate with him and the talented team at Dangal, and I am eager to explore opportunities to expand the channel’s portfolio with innovative and engaging projects."

She brings with her an impressive track record of transforming brands. She played a key role in making Atrangii a household name and elevating Ullu's brand value during her tenure. Additionally, she turned both Atrangii and Ullu into profit-making entities in a remarkably short span. She also launched India’s first devotional channel, Hari Om, a groundbreaking initiative that marked another significant milestone in her journey.

In her new role, she will oversee ongoing projects, explore avenues for growth, and contribute to shaping the channel’s strategic direction.