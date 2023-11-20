Niyo announces C-suite elevations of its key business and product leaders

The company has elevated- Sai Sankar M and Tushar Verma as CBOs and Mrigank Shekhar as CPO.
Niyo, a digital banking fintech, has announced C-suite elevations of its leadership team. The company has promoted key team members- Sai Sankar M and Tushar Verma as chief business officers for global banking and mass and affluent banking respectively. Mrigank Shekhar will now lead as the chief product officer.
By this decision, the brand wants to expand its global and mass banking operations while consistently introducing innovative product offerings that add value to consumers. Sankar joined Niyo in 2016, bringing nearly two decades of banking experience to his new role. Tushar has been working with the brand for over five years and has two decades of experience. He made significant contributions to building the mass and affluent banking business- NiyoX. Mrigank, a four-year veteran at Niyo, will shape the development of innovative product solutions for the brand.
Vinay Bagri, co-founder and CEO, Niyo said, “With these strategic elevations, Sai Sankar, Tushar Verma, and Mrigank Shekhar, each with their deep industry knowledge and experience, will continue to play key roles in our journey towards innovation and excellence.”
Commenting on his new role, Sankar said, “Over the past seven years, I have spearheaded various innovations within the travel banking space, many of which have become industry norms. As the world continues to grow closer, my goal is to position Niyo Global as a leading player in travel led banking.”
Tushar added, “Mass banking holds a great opportunity to reach consumers and provide simplified banking solutions. In this new role, I will focus on delivering high-quality financial solutions to a broader and diverse consumer base with NiyoX and many more banking partners that we plan to bring on board.”
Mrigank also shared his excitement saying, "I am excited about the opportunity to shape the development and deployment of innovative features and solutions to transform the entire banking experience."