Nodwin Gaming appoints Vishal Parekh as Chief Marketing Officer

Prior to this, he was with Kingston Technology as Marketing Director, India.
Nodwing Gaming has recently roped in Vishal Parekh as CMO. Parekh joins after a 15 long year stint with Kingston Technology as Marketing Director, India. At Kingston, he was managing digital marketing & social strategy, execution, measurement and optimization of brand campaigns.
A senior executive with over 23 years of experience in providing strategic leadership and operational management to growth line of business including setting objectives, priorities and measures and managing employee performance, P&L, budget and KPIs. In the past, he has also worked with Zapak Digital, Monarch Innovative, Lowe & Partners and Pantaloon Retail.