NODWIN Gaming names Atin Suri as Global Head of Experiential Marketing

NODWIN Gaming has announced the appointment of Atin Suri as global head of experiential marketing. In his news role, Atin will be responsible for leading NODWIN Gaming’s worldwide expansion efforts in experiential marketing and continued growth while handling the company’s white-label events and activations.

“For me, experience is everything, and I’ve always wanted to push the envelope when it comes to the intersection of technology and immersive experiences,” said Atin. “At NODWIN Gaming, I see endless opportunities when it comes to experiential marketing especially when the company is expanding further towards youth-focused experiences across the world.”

Before joining NODWIN, Atin founded The Experiential Hub, a disruptive agency known for crafting innovative brand events and activations.

“We are thrilled to welcome Atin to NODWIN Gaming” commented Akshat Rathee, co-founder and managing director of NODWIN Gaming. “Having worked with Atin on previous projects, we have always admired his ability to bring fresh and bold ideas to the table. His passion for tech-driven, experiential events makes him the perfect fit for our vision of creating unforgettable gaming experiences globally.”