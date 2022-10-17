NOFILTR.Group appoints Mihir Surana as Partner & CEO

Speaking about being appointed as CEO & Partner at NOFILTR.Group, Mihir Surana shared his vision for Influencer marketing agency. “I have believed in the power that influencers and content creators hold to change the traditional industry into a whole new different one. My vision has always been to become their advisor despite the position I have in the company. An advisor who helps creators build themselves with morals and beliefs and work wise with strategies. For me becoming a CEO is a start to a journey that holds my vision of building a safe community of network in the development of influencer industry and a lot more that I would like to be enclosed with time,” said the new CEO of NOFILTR, Mihir Surana.