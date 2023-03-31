Noise appoints Gaurav Mehta as its Chief Marketing Officer

Gaurav comes with a career span of over two decades. Prior to joining Noise, he was leading the marketing function at key organizations across sectors such as technology, IT and online gaming. He has been associated with brands such as Yahoo, OLX, Car Dekho and Zupee where been instrumental in building these brands into the powerhouses they are today. Being an entrepreneur himself, he has also come to understand the pangs and timelines that are required in nurturing fledgling companies and creating well thought out systems