Noise appoints Prerna Kapur as Associate Director – Marketing

Noise, the connected lifestyle brand, has announced the appointment of Prerna Kapur as associate director – marketing. In her new role, she will lead brand partnerships, public relations and community for the brand.

Prerna brings extensive experience in brand building and strategic communications, having worked across services-led businesses. Prior to joining Noise, she has worked with leading brands such as Zomato, Taj Hotels and HPE, playing a key role in strengthening their brand narratives and market presence.

At Noise, she will focus on strengthening the brand’s external narrative, building meaningful collaborations with brands and creators, and nurturing a strong community across platforms, while working closely with internal teams and ecosystem partners.

Commenting on her appointment, Prerna Kapur said, “Joining Noise marks an exciting new chapter for me. As I step into the world of smart wearables and audio, I am looking forward to learning, building and creating thoughtful partnerships that strengthen the brand and its community.”