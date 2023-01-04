Noise ropes in Rahul Bhojraj as Head of Creative Content

Previously, he was working with Wunderman Thompson SA as AVP & Senior Creative Director.
Noise, the connected lifestyle tech brand has recently appointed Rahul Bhojraj as head of creative content. He joins the tech company from Wunderman Thompson South Asia after working as AVP & senior creative director for around 2 years. Bhojraj posted about this update on his LinkedIn profile.
An experienced creative director with a history of working in the marketing and advertising industry, Rahul is an arts and design professional graduate from The Emerald Heights International School. In his prior stints, Rahul has worked with JWT(currently known as J Walter Thompson Company) for around 15 years, Publicis Ambience, DDB Mudra, and Ogilvy & Mather.