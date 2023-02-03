Nona Lifestyle onboards Ketan Jansari as Vice President

Ketan will be spearheading the marketing team at the company and will focus on brand building and introducing innovations in the supply chains.
Nona Lifestyle, the first organized B2B-managed marketplace offering customized corporate merchandise and soft furnishing, announced that the company has onboarded Ketan Jansari as the vice president of their managed marketplace. With a mercantile mindset, Ketan will be spearheading the marketing team at the company and will focus on brand building and introducing innovations in the supply chains. His managerial foresight will be used for innovating sales and supply chain functions of the organization.
Bringing a visionary viewpoint to the table, Ketan’s industrious mindset is backed by 18 years of experience in the textile industry. He is a prudent professional with a balance of theoretical and practical intellect. Ketan’s appointment would serve as a strengthening catalyst for Nona Lifestyle’s managed marketplace, a one-of-its-kind platform, designed to bridge the gap between buyers and suppliers.
Possessing an M.Tech in garment and manufacturing technology, he understands the market’s dynamic panorama, making him a significant decision-maker for product selection, vendor negotiations, promotional planning, store placement, and distribution. Formerly, Ketan’s foresightful business acumen has been associated with the execution of projects with significant textile and fabric brands, such as Blackberrys, Numero Uno Clothing LTD, and V2 Retail, to name a few.
On being a part of the company, Ketan Jansari, vice president Nona Lifestyle, “I’m truly honored that I have got an opportunity to be in a leadership position with one of the renowned brands in the textile industry. I apprehend that Nona Lifestyle has a resourceful team working together with a vision of achieving growth and development. I hope to be a significant synergist in the path of success for the team.”
Speaking on the same, Hari Mishra, co-founder, Nona Lifestyle, said, “The hiring of Ketan Jansari comes at an apt time for us. His professionalism, knowledge, and experience will accelerate our managed marketplace’s expansion. Sales and supply are our two major focus areas and with Ketan onboard, we intend to innovate both these functions and fastrack our growth journey.”