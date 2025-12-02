Nothing appoints Charlie Smith as Chief Brand Officer

Nothing has appointed Charlie Smith as chief brand officer. He will join the company in January and report to co-founder and CEO Carl Pei. Smith will oversee global brand, marketing, image, communications and store design, and will be part of the executive leadership team.

Smith moves from Loewe, where he served as chief marketing & communications officer since 2018. During that period he worked on collaborations, cultural partnerships and digital strategy as the brand expanded its profile among younger audiences.

Carl Pei said, “Charlie has worked at the intersection of luxury, creativity and technology, building Loewe into one of the most culturally relevant brands amongst Gen Z in the world. Our vision is to create the most loved tech company for the next generation, and there’s nobody better placed than Charlie to help Nothing redefine what's possible in consumer technology.”

Reflecting on the move, Smith said, “Over the last 7 years, I've been fortunate to work with Jonathan Anderson, Pascale Lepoivre, and a fantastic team at Loewe. A great new era has begun under Jack and Lazaro, and while my chapter draws to a close, the brand will continue to go from strength to strength.

“I can’t wait to join Nothing and another visionary, Carl Pei. I look forward to working with him to challenge the status quo and establish a brighter future for technology. I’m excited about moving from one creative, fast growing company to another, and the challenge of taking what I have learned from luxury fashion and applying it to consumer tech.”