Nothing elevates Megha Vishwanath to global product marketing manager

Vishwanath helmed Nothing's comms in India before the elevation.
London-based consumer electronics manufacturer Nothing has promoted India comms lead Megha Vishwanath to the role of global product marketing manager. Vishwanath joined the company in January 2021. She was initially appointed as the strategic Relations & communications lead for the company in India.
Taking to social media to announce her promotion, Vishwanath said, "Being a part of Nothing's journey from the start has been an incredible experience. Grounded by Nothing's mission, I am now looking forward to Year (3)."
Before joining Nothing, Vishwanath worked as a journalist for CNBC-TV 18. During her nine-year stint with the media company, she served as a tech lead for CNBC-TV18 and cnbctv18.com.
The tech company was launched by OnePlus' co-founder Carl Pei. Investors in the company include iPod inventor Tony Fadell, Twitch co-founder Kevin Lin, and Reddit CEO Steve Huffman, among others. It recently launched its first phone Nothing (1).