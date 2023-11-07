Nothing's Megha Vishwanath joins Zomato as VP of operations

Previously, at Nothing, she was working as Global Product Marketing Manager.
Megha Vishwanath from Nothing has joined Zomato as vice president of operations. At Nothing, she worked as global product marketing manager, where she was responsible for crafting and executing product marketing strategies, messaging, and positioning of the r product range. Also, she previously led the strategic relations and communications with the company's investors, partners, and media outlets in the India region.
Megha is a former business and tech journalist with over 10 years of experience in the media and tech industry, she was the assistant editor and tech lead at CNBC-TV18 and CNBCTV18.com. She has anchored and produced multiple news and feature shows focused on technology, startups, and new economy.