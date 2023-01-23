Novotel Mumbai Juhu Beach appoints Amartya Chakraborty as the new Director of Sales and Marketing

Prior to joining Novotel Mumbai Juhu Beach, Amartya was associated with Novotel Kolkata Hotel & Residences as the director of sales and marketing, where he was responsible for maximizing hotel revenue during and post-covid, increasing market visibility, and improving hotel positioning. A diligent professional with 18 years of experience in his field, Amartya has been credited with organizing many successful initiatives and was honoured with ‘Best Sales Person of the year-2019’ in Accor South Asia Hotel Award.