NPCI ropes in Swagata Gupta as the new head of corporate communications

Swagata is an alumna of the Indian School of Business and has a keen understanding of the BFSI space.
According to a recent update on LinkedIn, the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has roped in Swagata Gupta as its new head of corporate communications.
This is her second stint with the organisation. She has 16 years of professional experience in corporate communications, PR, and journalism. Swagata previously worked at HDFC Bank as vice president of corporate communications.
Swagata has worked with numerous other organisations such as Cashfree Payments, Future Generali India Insurance Company, NPCI, Adfactors PR, Hanmer MS&L, Dow Jones Newswires, The Economic Times, Newswire18, and Thomson Reuters.