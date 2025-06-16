Nucleus Software appoints Aabhinna Suresh Khare as Chief Marketing Officer

Nucleus Software announced the appointment of Aabhinna Suresh Khare as its new chief marketing officer (CMO). Khare will lead the global marketing vision, spearhead digital brand transformation, and drive deeper stakeholder engagement across geographies.

With over 18 years of multi-sector leadership experience, Khare has been instrumental in building and scaling customer-centric brands across fintech, media, and consumer-tech industries. He has previously held senior roles at Bajaj Capital, BookMyForex, IndiaMart, Travel Triangle, and Star & Zee Networks, where he led impactful marketing strategies aligned with business growth and innovation.

"We are delighted to welcome Aabhinna Suresh Khare to Nucleus Software’s leadership team. His deep expertise in modern marketing, combined with a strong understanding of technology, makes him a valuable addition as we accelerate our global growth. At Nucleus, we have always believed in building meaningful connections—with our customers, our people, and the industry. Aabhinna’s vision of AI-powered storytelling and purpose-led brand building aligns with our mission to deliver value with trust and innovation." said, Parag Bhise, CEO and executive director, Nucleus Software.

An alumnus of MICA (Gold Medalist) and NIT Raipur, Khare has further sharpened his leadership through executive programs at ISB (Customer Experience) and Reforge (Product & Analytics).

"We are at the edge of a paradigm shift where AI is not just transforming technology—but reshaping how we build trust, tell stories, and connect with people. At Nucleus, we’re uniquely positioned to lead this transformation with purpose and intelligence," said Aabhinna Suresh Khare, CMO of Nucleus Software.

"My vision is to craft a brand that is as advanced as the solutions we offer—smart, scalable, and deeply human. A brand that doesn't just talk about innovation, but embodies it at every touchpoint”, he further added.