Nurjaha Arora joins Škoda Auto Volkswagen India as head - group communications

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
She previously held the position of head of corporate communications at APM Terminals India.
According to a recent update on LinkedIn, Škoda Auto Volkswagen India has roped in Nurjaha Arora as head of group communications. In this new role, Arora will be responsible for managing and executing the communication strategies, brand positioning, and media relations of the company.
Arora has more than 20 years of experience in corporate communications and has worked across diverse segments such as logistics, ports and terminals, consumers, the electrical industry, engineering, and FMCG.
Her core competencies include corporate communications, branding, press relations, employee communications, employee engagement, and digital communications.
She is an alumna of the University of Pune and has worked for organisations like APM Terminals, Crompton Greaves, Siemens, Legrand, Pidilite Industries, and more.