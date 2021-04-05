NV Group appoints Sangeet Chaudhary as VP-Marketing at SMOKE LAB

She is an integrated marketing communication professional with around 15 years of experience. Last stint has been with Huawei and was there for more than 3.5 years and have been instrumental in launching Honor brand in India and giving its due success in the device and wearables segment. She has previously worked in Leo Burnett, Mudra, Cheil etc. and worked extensively on building brands like Bacardi, Grey Goose, Dewars, Samsung, Dhara, UC Browser, Adidas etc.