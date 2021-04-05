NV Group appoints Sangeet Chaudhary as VP-Marketing at SMOKE LAB

Prior to this, Sangeet worked with Huawei India.
Sangeet Chaudhary has joined NV Group as Vice President-Marketing at SMOKE LAB. She comes with an exciting vision of taking the homegrown brand and its eclectic flavours to the world and establishing NV Group as the world's largest spirit company from India.
She is an integrated marketing communication professional with around 15 years of experience. Last stint has been with Huawei and was there for more than 3.5 years and have been instrumental in launching Honor brand in India and giving its due success in the device and wearables segment. She has previously worked in Leo Burnett, Mudra, Cheil etc. and worked extensively on building brands like Bacardi, Grey Goose, Dewars, Samsung, Dhara, UC Browser, Adidas etc.