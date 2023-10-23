NXTDIGITAL appoints Sooraj Keswani as Chief Customer Experience Officer

NXTDIGITAL, the rapidly growing digital media division of technology-led customer experience company Hinduja Global SolutionS(HGS), with a presence in digital television via cable and satellite, broadband, enterprise services, OTT aggregation and content syndication has appointed veteran communications and customer engagement executive Sooraj Keswani as its chief customer experience officer. With over three decades of experience in media, retail, marketing and enterprise consulting across leading companies like The Indian Express Newspapers, Madison, Concept Communication, Hansa Cequity and Mirum India, Sooraj will lead the organisation’s initiatives in enhancing customer experience across all product portfolios. He will work with the group’s large pan-India franchisee base to develop and deliver products customised to hyperlocal preferences. As an extension of his role, Sooraj will also manage the branding and marketing functions.