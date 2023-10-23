NXTDIGITAL appoints Sooraj Keswani as Chief Customer Experience Officer

Sooraj will also manage the branding and marketing functions.
NXTDIGITAL, the rapidly growing digital media division of technology-led customer experience company Hinduja Global SolutionS(HGS), with a presence in digital television via cable and satellite, broadband, enterprise services, OTT aggregation and content syndication has appointed veteran communications and customer engagement executive Sooraj Keswani as its chief customer experience officer. With over three decades of experience in media, retail, marketing and enterprise consulting across leading companies like The Indian Express Newspapers, Madison, Concept Communication, Hansa Cequity and Mirum India, Sooraj will lead the organisation’s initiatives in enhancing customer experience across all product portfolios. He will work with the group’s large pan-India franchisee base to develop and deliver products customised to hyperlocal preferences. As an extension of his role, Sooraj will also manage the branding and marketing functions.
Commenting on this appointment, Vynsley Fernandes, whole-time director at HGS and head of the media group said “We are delighted to welcome Sooraj Keswani to HGS and the NXT Media Group. His diverse experience across media, communications, technology-led marketing and building customer experience aligns perfectly with our company's digital vision for the future. We look forward to the exciting journey ahead with him at the helm driving delightful experiences for our customers.”
Keswani said “The Hinduja Group is known for its integrity and customer focus. NXT Media Group has aggressive growth plans across its business verticals and I am very excited to join them in this journey to scale customer experience and brands to the next level.”