NXTDigital selects Viresh Dhaibar as Chief General Counsel

He will lead the legal, regulatory and governance functions across all media verticals.
NXTDigital, the digital media division of technology-led customer experience company Hinduja Global Solutions (HGS), with a presence in digital television via cable and satellite, broadband, enterprise services, OTT aggregation and content syndication has announced the appointment of Viresh Dhaibar as chief general counsel.
Viresh is a legal veteran in the media and entertainment industry– with a career spanning over three decades. He has worked with blue-chip organisations like Munjal Auto Industries (Hero Group), Taj Television India and Zee Entertainment Enterprises. He brings extensive experience in regulatory compliance, litigation and contributing to consultation papers issued by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI).
Viresh is an ex-member of the legal committee of the Indian Broadcasting Foundation (IBF) and has experience in various legal forums, including the Telecom Disputes Settlement and Appellate Tribunal (TDSAT), High Courts and the Supreme Court.
Commenting on his appointment, Vynsley Fernandes, whole-time director, HGS and head of the media businesses said, “Viresh’s appointment is in line with building an exceptional leadership team – as we scale up our digital media businesses rapidly. He is a forward thinking leader and we’re sure NXT will benefit immensely from his incisive legal analysis and profound understanding of the legal and regulatory landscape in India”.
Viresh added, “I am delighted to be a part of the highly respected and dynamic media group and look forward to bringing my over three decades of experience in the industry to this role. My commitment will be to uphold the highest standards in the broadcasting and distribution business whilst utilizing my skill set in regulatory compliance, litigation, advisory services and strategic foresight.”