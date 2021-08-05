Nykaa appoints Google’s Shilpa Jain as AVP, Consumer & Market Insights

Previously, Shilpa has worked as the consumer & marketing specialist at Google for around 2 years.
Nykaa, India's biggest online destination for beauty & wellness has appointed Google’s Shilpa Jain as its AVP, consumer & market insights. Previously, Shilpa has worked as the consumer & marketing specialist at Google for around 2 years.
With over 13 years of experience in the consumer insights Industry, this is a big move for Shilpa. She has previously worked at brands like Coca Cola for more than 3 years and is an industry figure when it comes to Consumer & Market Insights. Shilpa has also worked for UK-based Kantar for over 7 years as a senior project director.
At Nykaa, Shilpa will be responsible for driving consumer & market insights, providing relevant insight-based solutions to address specific branding and marketing issues and will be helping the brand to build relevance among the 'consumer' through specific research solutions.
Shilpa did her MBA from MICA Ahmedabad and is a graduate in Economics from Shri Ram College of Commerce.