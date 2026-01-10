Nykaa appoints Neha Bhise from Reliance Brands as Assistant Vice President, Marketing

Nykaa has recently appointed Neha Bhise as assistant vice president (AVP), marketing. She will based out of Mumbai.

Bhise joins Nykaa from Reliance Brands, where she served as lead – marketing and PR for over three years and was responsible for marketing strategy and communications across brand portfolios.

Prior to this, Bhise spent more than seven years at Disney Star, where she worked in marketing communications and content strategy for general entertainment channels (GEC) and Hindi movies.

Her earlier stints include roles at NDTV as assistant manager – brand solutions and IP monetisation, Radio Mirchi as account manager, Parle Agro in key accounts, and Trackon Telematics as territory sales manager.

With experience spanning FMCG, media, entertainment, retail and consumer brands, Bhise has over 15 years of cross-sector marketing experience.