Subscribe

0

People Spotting Latest Stories

Nykaa appoints Neha Bhise from Reliance Brands as Assistant Vice President, Marketing

She joins Nykaa from Reliance Brands after working as lead- marketing & PR for over three years.

author-image
afaqs! news bureau
New Update
Neha_Nykaa

Nykaa has recently appointed Neha Bhise as assistant vice president (AVP), marketing. She will based out of Mumbai.

Bhise joins Nykaa from Reliance Brands, where she served as lead – marketing and PR for over three years and was responsible for marketing strategy and communications across brand portfolios.

Prior to this, Bhise spent more than seven years at Disney Star, where she worked in marketing communications and content strategy for general entertainment channels (GEC) and Hindi movies.

Her earlier stints include roles at NDTV as assistant manager – brand solutions and IP monetisation, Radio Mirchi as account manager, Parle Agro in key accounts, and Trackon Telematics as territory sales manager.

With experience spanning FMCG, media, entertainment, retail and consumer brands, Bhise has over 15 years of cross-sector marketing experience.

Reliance Brands Nykaa Neha Bhise
afaqs! CaseStudies: How have iconic brands been shaped and built?
Advertisment