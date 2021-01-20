Nykaa appoints Shalini Raghavan as Group CMO

Nykaa has recently appointed L’Oréal's Shalini Raghavan as its chief marketing officer. Previously, Shalini was the CMO at L’Oréal India for around 2 years. With over 15 years of experience in the beauty industry, Raghavan joined L'Oréal from Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL). She has worked in leadership roles in marketing and business development of brands such as Lux and Lakmé, and was the global brand director (Asian and African) of Dove Masterbrand.