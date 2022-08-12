Nykaa appoints Vishal Gupta to lead its Consumer Beauty Brands

Vishal joins with close to three decades of experience in leading brands, businesses and large teams.
FSN E-Commerce Ventures (NYKAA) announces the appointment of Vishal Gupta as Executive Vice President for its Consumer Beauty Brands. With nearly three decades of experience in the FMCG space, Vishal joins Nykaa after a celebrated tenure at Unilever globally where he led large-scale, award-winning campaigns and teams. In his latest role at Unilever Russia, Vishal helmed the Beauty and Personal care business comprising a large portfolio of international and local brands including Lux, Surf Excel, Wheel and Sunlight to name a few.
An IIT Delhi and IIM Bengaluru alumni, Vishal’s Unilever stint of over 25 years included successfully turning around many businesses and brands in India, Indonesia, Southeast Asia and Russia. He is a stalwart at country-level market development, having driven clutter-breaking brand transformations that have led to profitability and better value for consumers and the business. In addition to being a seasoned leader and brand maverick, Vishal specialises in implementing agility in organizational operations. With his philosophy of customer centricity that resonates with Nykaa, Vishal will steward Nykaa’s transformative growth across its portfolio of owned consumer brands.
Falguni Nayar, founder and CEO, Nykaa, said, “Nykaa’s own beauty brands have been built on the principles of quality, authenticity, and inclusivity. This approach to brand building is what has led us to become much loved by the Indian consumer. Vishal now has the responsibility of carrying on its rich legacy, and taking brand Nykaa to even greater heights, and into more consumers’ hearts. With his wealth of industry experience and passion for the beauty space, we are excited to see what Vishal will deliver.”
Commenting on his appointment, Vishal Gupta said, “I am excited to join Nykaa to help build its dynamic portfolio of consumer beauty brands that have become iconic in the Indian beauty ecosystem. Inspired by Falguni's vision, I look forward to scaling the existing brands and creating new memorable ones that will further help serve the unmet beauty needs of the consumer.”