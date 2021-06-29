Octro Inc, appoints Arup Das as its Chief Technology Officer

Arup is a seasoned business leader who brings more than 23 years of experience in areas such as ERP, Data Science / Data Engineering, Cloud Computing, and other digital offerings. Before Octro, Arup was the Chief Technology Officer (CTO) & Chief Product Officer (CPO) at Goals101 AI, a 5-year-old VC-backed fintech company. He has also worked with Aristocrat Technologies as a Senior Director, R&D where he led an engineering and product team of 225+ people across the USA, Europe & India. Other than that, Arup has worked with several leading software product companies such as Cisco and Nucleus Software. Arup is an MBA (Palmer Scholar) from the Wharton Business School (USA), MS in Computer Vision / Image Processing from the University of Calgary, Canada, and a BE in Computer Science (University Gold Medalist) from Jadavpur University, India. He was also a founding volunteer of Cricinfo and has covered international cricket matches as a volunteer.