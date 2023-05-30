Odisha Television Network appoints Arun Ghosh as Head of Content for Tarang TV

He was also the co founder/ director of Whitelephant Productions.
Odisha Television Network (OTN), which celebrated its 25th anniversary in 2022, signed on Arun Ghosh as the Head of Content for Tarang TV which is Odisha’s largest leading GEC.
Arun has joined Tarang after working as Film Acquisition Head for ZEE Network, Kerala Region. He was also the co founder/ director of Whitelephant Productions and prior to this he was also the Program Director for Maa Television network.
Speaking to Arun Ghosh on his new job role he said “ I have enormous aspirations for expanding and introducing new programmes to Odisha as well as to Odias residing outside of Odisha who like to witness subjective progress in television. I'm here to challenge conventional wisdom and introduce fresh perspectives on our content.