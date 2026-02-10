Offbeet Media appoints Abhijeet Rathor as chief business officer

Offbeet Media Group has appointed Abhijeet Rathor as its chief business officer. In the role, Rathor will oversee the group’s business and monetisation strategy across advertising sales, partnerships, brand solutions and long-term revenue planning.

The media group operates across several content- and IP-led businesses, including Offbeet Studios, digital platform 101 India, sports IP US Premier League, influencer marketing firm Zelador and music-focused venture Offbeet Music, along with other emerging businesses.

Rathor brings over two decades of experience across media, entertainment and brand monetisation. He has previously held leadership roles at The Times of India Group, Star India (now JioStar) and Walt Disney India. He has also worked as a business consultant with content, media and sports start-ups, advising on sales and monetisation strategy.

Speaking on the appointment, Jaideep Singh, founder, Offbeet Media Group, said: “As Offbeet continues to scale its content, platforms and IPs, building a strong and future-ready revenue engine is a key priority for us. Abhijeet brings a rare combination of deep media experience, strategic thinking and hands-on execution. His understanding of content-led monetisation and his ability to build meaningful brand partnerships make him an invaluable addition to our leadership team. We are excited to have him lead the group’s revenue charter.”

Sharing his thoughts on joining Offbeet Media Group, Abhijeet Rathor, chief business officer, said: “Offbeet is building some of the most exciting content and IP-led businesses in the country today, with a clear focus on authenticity, scale and long-term value. I am thrilled to join the group at this stage of its journey and look forward to working closely with the teams to create strong, sustainable monetisation frameworks that support creative ambition while delivering real impact for partners and brands.”

The appointment has taken effect immediately.