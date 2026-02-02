Offbeet Media appoints Rohit Tugnait as CEO of 101 India

Offbeet Media Group has appointed Rohit Tugnait as chief executive officer of 101 India following its acquisition of the youth-focused digital platform. The appointment is effective immediately.

Tugnait joins the platform with over two decades of experience across digital and television media. He previously served as India head at VICE Media Group, where he led the company’s local operations and commercial strategy.

In his new role, Tugnait will oversee 101 India’s editorial direction, business strategy and growth roadmap as Offbeet Media looks to reposition and expand the platform. The company plans to rebuild 101 India as a youth-oriented destination focused on culture-led storytelling across video, articles and social formats.

Speaking on the appointment, Jaideep Singh, founder of Offbeet Media Group, said, “Our focus for 2026 is aggressive growth, and 101 India will lead that vision for the group. With Rohit leading the way, along with other industry heavyweights, I am confident we will create a trajectory of magic for the brand.”

Outlining his approach to the platform, Rohit Tugnait said, “101 India is an extremely unique platform in what it represents and produces. It represents an aspect of India that young audiences have not seen or experienced through a cultural lens… 101 India in 2026 will be a platform defined by ambitious stories and ambitious benchmarks.”

101 India publishes culture and youth-focused content spanning video series, articles and digital-first formats across YouTube, social platforms and its website. The platform covers narratives rooted in culture, subculture and counterculture from across the country.

The appointment signals Offbeet Media’s intent to strengthen leadership at 101 India as it enters its next phase of operations.