Ogilvy appoints Maninder Bali as Associate President

Former head of brand marketing for Vedantu, Maninder Bali, took to social media to inform that he has moved on from edtech platform Vedantu to creative agency Ogilvy. Although Bali has posted about the move now, he has been associated with Ogilvy since August of 2022. His update shows that his engagement with Vedantu ended in May 2022.
Coincidentally, the edtech platform laid off over 400 employees that month. This was the first in multiple rounds of layoffs at the edtech company. It was facing the brunt of the funding freeze at that time of the year. However, there is no confirmation of Bali's departure from the company.
In a December interview with afaqs!, Bali described his journey with Vedantu in one word: fulfilling. “I have always been quite fortunate, but I have never had a sense of gratitude, until now.”
He brings in over 16 years of experience to Ogilvy as an associate president. He began his career as a marketeer in 2005 with Videocon. His major break came when he joined Leo Burnett in 2016 as a Vice President. During his time with Burnett, he headed the business and strategy on the company's lead account, McDonald's.
He moved from Burnett to Publicis group, joining as their Regional Business director for the Singapore market, in 2018. However, he returned to Leo Burnett in 2019 and worked as an Executive VP for them till June 2021. His engagement with Vedantu lasted for only 10 months. After working with the startup, he has returned to an advertising agency with his stint at Ogilvy.