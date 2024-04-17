Ogilvy ECD Talha B Mohsin leaves agency life after 22 years for the director’s chair

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
He was a couple of months short of completing a decade at Ogilvy.
Ogilvy executive director Talha B Mohsin is leaving the advertising industry after giving it over two decades of his life.
“I’m quitting advertising after 22 gruelling but fully worth-it years,” he writes on LinkedIn.
He waves goodbye to the industry for one simple reason: “Well, it’s to embrace the chaos of the director’s chair.”
In his long career, Mohsin has worked for agencies like Contract, DDB, McCann Worldgroup, Leo Burnett, and Digitas. He was two months short of spending a decade at Ogilvy.
“My only hope is that my work going forward brings just as big a smile as the beautiful years gone by. And with that, I bid my farewell to my cherished agency life. But not to all you lovely agency people. (Chalo ab kaam do!)”