Ogilvy elevates Sujoy Roy and Nitin Srivastava as CCO for Ogilvy Gurugram

Ogilvy announced the elevation of Sujoy Roy and Nitin Srivastava as chief creative officers (CCO's) for Ogilvy Gurugram. Sujoy Roy joined the agency 20 years ago as a copywriter and has worked in Ogilvy’s Mumbai, Kolkata, and Colombo offices. With a diploma in fine arts, he has worked across both art and copy. Seven years ago, he established the Ogilvy Design Cell, which he now leads across Ogilvy India.

Over the years, Roy has won multiple industry awards, including Cannes, Clio, One Show, London International Festival, Ad Fest Asia Pacific, and Young Guns, along with major Indian advertising awards. He has worked on brands like Coca-Cola, Nestlé, Unilever, Marico, ITC, Asian Paints, Zandu, M P Birla, Pantaloons, and Eveready.

Roy has also contributed to Ogilvy East, creating Bengali-language campaigns that connect with local audiences. With expertise in both copy and design, he focuses on effective branding, problem-solving, and impactful ideas.

Srivastava, a painter turned designer and art director, has over 25 years of experience. An alumnus of Delhi College of Art and Central Saint Martins, London, he is currently the senior executive creative director and creative head (luxury and beauty) at Ogilvy North.

He has worked on brands like Coca-Cola, Absolut, Chivas, Jameson, MINI, The Park Hotels, Incredible India, and WWF. Over the last two decades, he has contributed to building Pernod Ricard’s alcobev brands.

Srivastava has won over 100 awards, including Cannes Lions, D&AD, The One Show, Clio, London International, and Adfest. His work has been featured in Communication Arts and the Best of Ogilvy Worldwide. He has also served on multiple international juries.

Kainaz Karmakar, Harshad Rajadhyaksha and Sukesh Nayak, chief creative officers, Ogilvy India: “Sujoy and Nitin are Ogilvy stalwarts. Over the years both have created a stellar body of brave work that has helped grow business and reputation for their partners. Their benchmark setting work across mediums has created impact and earned numerous recognitions locally and globally. But more importantly, it has also earned the love and admiration of our consumers and clients. We are thrilled to see our people step up and take on senior leadership roles. We believe the two of them, along with their partners will push the boundaries of work. Their individual love for design and ideas will come together to write a new chapter for Ogilvy Gurugram.”