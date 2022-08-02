Ogilvy India names Ganapathy Balagopalan as Deputy Chief Strategy Officer

In his new role as Deputy CSO, Ganapathy will partner some of Ogilvy India's key clients.
Ogilvy India has announced the promotion of Ganapathy Balagopalan to Deputy Chief Strategy Officer, Ogilvy India.
Prem Narayan, Chief Strategy Officer, Ogilvy India: "Ask Ganapathy’ is a catch phrase in Ogilvy, if there is anything you need to know about Cadbury/Mondelez.
Guns has been the account planning custodian for some of Ogilvy India's dearest brands - Cadbury/Mondelez, Pidilite, Bajaj and ITC. There has been a Ganapathy touch to many great campaigns on these brands over the years.”
Ganapathy will drive two key agendas at a national level. He will be the national Effectiveness Leader and will help teams across markets on this front.
He will also champion the digital strategy aspect of brands in Ogilvy India and partner account management and creative leaders to drive the digital excellence agenda.
VR Rajesh, group president, Ogilvy India: "There is no one better to partner Prem in the national role than Ganpathy. After building a robust planning structure for the Mumbai office and being responsible for some iconic work across our key clients, Guns will now drive the new-age transformation agenda for Ogilvy planning."
While Ganapathy takes on a national role, he will continue to be the planning head for Mumbai & Kolkata. Something he has nurtured and built over the last 5 years.
Ganapathy has been with Ogilvy for over 20 years and has been an integral part of nurturing and building the Ogilvy planning function. He has been a terrific planning leader for Mumbai and has built an outstanding team that is perhaps the largest in the country. He is considered a true blue Ogilvy person in values and spirit.
Ganapathy Balagopalan, deputy chief strategy officer, Ogilvy India: "At Ogilvy, we have insanely talented people with diverse skills, utterly devoted to creating world-class work that helps our clients succeed in a VUCA world. I look forward to partnering with all my colleagues to ensure Ogilvy continues to lead the way."